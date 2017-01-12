Five stories in the news today, Jan. 16

Five stories in the news today, Jan. 16

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

A man facing first degree murder charges in the disappearance of an Alberta couple and their grandson goes on trial today. Douglas Garland, 56, was arrested after Alvin and Kathy Liknes and five-year-old Nathan O'Brien vanished from the couple's Calgary home in June 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 20 min tomin cali 6
News More immigrants coming to Atlantic Canada, but ... 2 hr same gone on be4 1
News Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ... 2 hr lotsa cash wasted... 1
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 4 hr New Resident 31
News Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P... 4 hr walter 1
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada 4 hr PILASTER PIN-UPS 6
News Trudeau will not stop on P.E.I. for his trip ea... 5 hr Galen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,190 • Total comments across all topics: 277,964,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC