Five stories in the news today, Jan. 12

Five stories in the news today, Jan. 12

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Justin Trudeau's cross-country tour to touch base with average Canadians begins today. The first leg starts in the Ottawa area and winds up in London, Ont., on Friday, with stops along the way at a number of Ontario towns and cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TVO's $2M donation a rare gift for Canada's str... 50 min TVO 2
News 13924384383087_high.jpg 12 hr pip 1
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... 13 hr Canadian 2
News This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f... 15 hr will fiction be r... 1
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Wed Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Federal government needs help tackling cyberthr... Wed Mario 1
News Worst highway bottlenecks, according to CAA Wed MPs MPPs no care 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,465 • Total comments across all topics: 277,858,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC