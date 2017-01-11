Federal government needs help tackling cyberthreats, internal report warns
The Canadian government is "simply not up to the overall challenge" of fending off cyberthreats on its own and must partner with the private sector and the United States to tackle the problem, warns a federally commissioned report. Canada is a prime target for cybercrime, state-sponsored attacks and lone hackers, and government officials have a crucial role to play in helping fend them off, the authors conclude.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|7 hr
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Worst highway bottlenecks, according to CAA
|9 hr
|MPs MPPs no care
|1
|Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks cost drivers...
|9 hr
|CAA
|1
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|Tue
|PET
|1
|Canadian ports anticipate higher cargo volume s...
|Tue
|Sea
|1
|Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat...
|Jan 9
|help on way
|3
|Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea...
|Jan 9
|Walter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC