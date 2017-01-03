Emails from discovery of HMS Terror show bad blood, secrecy behind the scenes
The ship's helm astern of the skylight for the Captain's Cabin of the HMS Terror is shown in a handout photo. Internal Parks Canada emails show how the final days of the search for HMS Terror last September - ending in a discovery that should have been pure triumph - degenerated into secrecy and recrimination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|1 hr
|PET
|1
|Canadian ports anticipate higher cargo volume s...
|6 hr
|Sea
|1
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|16 hr
|Beeyotch Lastcall
|5
|Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat...
|Mon
|help on way
|3
|Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea...
|Mon
|Walter
|4
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan 7
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|Rosarito chick
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC