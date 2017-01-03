Emails from discovery of HMS Terror s...

Emails from discovery of HMS Terror show bad blood, secrecy behind the scenes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The ship's helm astern of the skylight for the Captain's Cabin of the HMS Terror is shown in a handout photo. Internal Parks Canada emails show how the final days of the search for HMS Terror last September - ending in a discovery that should have been pure triumph - degenerated into secrecy and recrimination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test 1 hr PET 1
News Canadian ports anticipate higher cargo volume s... 6 hr Sea 1
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... 16 hr Beeyotch Lastcall 5
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... Mon help on way 3
News Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea... Mon Walter 4
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan 7 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,079 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,577

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC