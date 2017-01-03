Dead man's daughter questions officer...

Dead man's daughter questions officer's version of shooting at N.L. inquiry

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Don Dunphy is shown in this undated image taken from a Facebook tribute page. A public inquiry into the police shooting of Dunphy is scheduled to start on January 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... 2 hr Gog 1
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... 11 hr help on way 3
News Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea... 11 hr Walter 4
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Sat Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Sat Rosarito chick 39
News Canadians reported safe after Florida airport s... Sat Northern wall 3
News Trudeau aims to connect with Canadians in coffe... Fri woolybacks vs sco... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,754,562

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC