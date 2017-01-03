Coroner investigating death of Quebec...

Coroner investigating death of Quebec officer charged after native abuse probe

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

The coroner's office in Quebec confirmed Wednesday it is investigating the death of a retired officer recently charged with sexual assault in connection with an investigation into claims of abuse against native women. Alain Juneau, 56, died in his home Jan. 1 in Rimouski, Que, 300 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, coroner's office spokeswoman Genevieve Guilbault said by email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2017 RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards open ... 3 hr Double jeopardy 1
News Conservative MP Lisa Raitt sets sights on leade... 3 hr Raitt launched we... 1
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 3 hr Raitt launched we... 16
News Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye... 4 hr Loads of Tax cash 1
News Oakville Beaver launches bold new Metroland loo... 16 hr nice pict 1
News Minimum wage neither hand up nor handout 17 hr David or David is... 4
News Pilot facing impaired charges 'the worst I have... Wed Scare Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,526 • Total comments across all topics: 277,628,177

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC