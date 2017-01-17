Comments
Trudeau heads to Calgary: Justin Trudeau may be entering the lion's den when he hosts a two-day cabinet retreat in Calgary beginning Monday. Earlier this month, the prime minister spoke of the need to phase out the Alberta oilsands, comments that weren't well-received in the financial heart of the oilpatch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 'Shark Tank' celebrity hopes to emulate Trump...
|12 hr
|Vote 4 Charlie An...
|2
|Trump looms large as Canada, allies finalize pl...
|12 hr
|Vote 4 Charlie An...
|1
|Angus moves into second phase of possible NDP l...
|12 hr
|Vote 4 Charlie
|1
|One dead, two presumed dead after going through...
|17 hr
|not just Arctic
|1
|Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's
|17 hr
|like
|1
|Quebec's Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois says he's ready ...
|17 hr
|like
|1
|Homeowners ill-informed about flood compensatio...
|18 hr
|like FOI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC