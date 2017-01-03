Comedian Ali Hassan set to talk about...

Comedian Ali Hassan set to talk about Trump, Islam on 'Muslim, Interrupted' tour

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

The Canadian comedian had the chance to test-drive his solo show "Muslim, Interrupted" during a month-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year. But Hassan said Trump's historic U.S. presidential win marks a "whole new ball game" with the addition of fresh material to his act, while also sharing personal experiences about his relationship with Islam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test 9 hr PET 1
News Canadian ports anticipate higher cargo volume s... 14 hr Sea 1
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Mon Beeyotch Lastcall 5
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... Mon help on way 3
News Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea... Mon Walter 4
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan 7 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,123 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,361

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC