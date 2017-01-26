Choral workshop held with special guest
The BC Choral Federation and Kelowna Community Chorus are delighted to host Dr. Victoria Meredith, in her Choral Workshop presentation, A Voice for Life- Sing Your Best at Any Age. The workshop takes place on Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the First Mennonite Church, 1305 Gordon Drive, Kelowna.
