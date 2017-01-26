Chinese tourists deterred by Canadian...

Chinese tourists deterred by Canadian visa rules, trade delegation hears

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Ottawa needs to streamline its "arduous" visa application process if it wants to increase the number of Chinese tourists coming to Canada, a Canadian trade delegation has been told. Canadian visas have long been viewed as the most onerous to obtain in China, said a report released by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fear and rage on US-Mexico border 7 hr Wildchild 1
News Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg 12 hr Not 2
News Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr... 17 hr Pip in Edmonton 2
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 20 hr gwww 64
News Why Sweden's Ikea is buying a wind farma in Canada Thu Atlantic 1
News Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic... Thu same as Pacific 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Thu Pacific 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,438 • Total comments across all topics: 278,325,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC