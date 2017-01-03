Catholic bishop resigns after nearly ...

Catholic bishop resigns after nearly two decades of service in Calgary

The man who has been the Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Calgary for the past 19 years has stepped down. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops says in a release that Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the Most Reverend Frederick B. Henry, who oversaw 67 parishes and missions with a Catholic population of more than 435,000.

Chicago, IL

