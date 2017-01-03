Catholic bishop resigns after nearly two decades of service in Calgary
The man who has been the Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Calgary for the past 19 years has stepped down. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops says in a release that Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the Most Reverend Frederick B. Henry, who oversaw 67 parishes and missions with a Catholic population of more than 435,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minimum wage neither hand up nor handout
|5 hr
|The Dominant Post...
|3
|Pilot facing impaired charges 'the worst I have...
|8 hr
|Scare Canada
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|19 hr
|Mom
|1
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|Tue
|Yogi
|1
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Tue
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Tue
|24or6to4
|3
|Trudeau holidays in another country as Canada b...
|Jan 2
|Nick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC