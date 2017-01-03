Canadians reported safe after Florida...

Canadians reported safe after Florida airport shooting that left five dead

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Canadian government officials were trying to determine whether any Canadians were among the casualties of a mass shooting Friday in the baggage area of the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The office of Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion said it had no immediate information about Canadian citizens being among the five people reported dead or eight injured after a gunman opened fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trudeau aims to connect with Canadians in coffe... 9 hr woolybacks vs sco... 1
News Read This Before You Follow Through On Those Pl... 9 hr berklee 2
News Dissent-and support-grows in Kellie Leitch's ri... 10 hr sad state of affairs 1
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... 10 hr sad state of affairs 1
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 10 hr more air traffic ... 18
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... 10 hr PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News 2017 RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards open ... Thu Double jeopardy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,051 • Total comments across all topics: 277,682,773

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC