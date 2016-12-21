Canadians prepare for New Year's Day ...

Canadians prepare for New Year's Day polar bear swims coast to coast

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Thousands of Canadians will ring in the new year by dipping into the country's frigid oceans and lakes today. The polar bear swims are held annually in a number of communities including Vancouver, Toronto, Halifax and Charlottetown, and proceeds from donations go to various charities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Happy New Year from the Prime Minister 3 min Leaf 1
News Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ... 19 hr Dont drink and drive 1
News Calgary police arrest pilot accused of being im... 19 hr Dont drink and drive 1
News College in Canada? After Trump's win, more stud... Sat Paul 1
News Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history... Sat Spruce Goose Grover 5
News Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o... Dec 30 Stop Statism 2
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,525 • Total comments across all topics: 277,519,807

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC