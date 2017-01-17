Canadian women demonstrate against Trump administration
Hundreds of Canadian women have arrived in Washington D.C. today for the event being dubbed the Women's March on Washington. Starting at 10am at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver, there will be a march past the U-S consulate and Trump Tower.'
