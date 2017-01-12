Canadian navy ship returns to port fo...

Canadian navy ship returns to port following six-month NATO deployment

Family members and friends lined a dock on the Halifax waterfront Friday to welcome the return of a Royal Canadian Navy ship following a six-month deployment overseas. HMCS Charlottetown pulled into port on a clear, mild day after a stint with NATO forces in the Mediterranean and Black seas as part of Op Reassurance - Canada's contribution to NATO security operations in central and eastern Europe.

Chicago, IL

