Canadian navy ship returns to port following six-month NATO deployment
Family members and friends lined a dock on the Halifax waterfront Friday to welcome the return of a Royal Canadian Navy ship following a six-month deployment overseas. HMCS Charlottetown pulled into port on a clear, mild day after a stint with NATO forces in the Mediterranean and Black seas as part of Op Reassurance - Canada's contribution to NATO security operations in central and eastern Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|15 hr
|NOT ENOUGH
|1
|The spy named Gideon: New book tells story of R...
|17 hr
|what to tell them
|1
|Winter-weary rejoice: Climatologist says more w...
|18 hr
|Pearl
|1
|U.S. dairy groups urge Trump to set his sights ...
|18 hr
|is more trouble c...
|1
|Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int...
|19 hr
|off 2 press plates
|1
|TVO's $2M donation a rare gift for Canada's str...
|Thu
|TVO
|2
|13924384383087_high.jpg
|Thu
|pip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC