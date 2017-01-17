Canadian man killed in Mexico shootin...

Canadian man killed in Mexico shooting 'loved dancing,' sister says

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

The family of a Canadian man killed in a nightclub shooting in Mexico is planning a "big celebration" for the popular security guard when they bring his body home. "We're going to have a big celebration for him because he deserves that - you could never really be down around him, his positive outlook just wouldn't allow for that," Sheryl Wilson told The Canadian Press on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... 7 hr ASKING 5
News Breakfast with the Tories: Chris Alexander lear... 8 hr PAY for PLAY 1
News Researchers to look at ways of mitigating impac... 18 hr Salty 1
News Canada's party for Trump: Poutine, salmon, and ... 20 hr meanwhilw 1
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... Mon Wholly Silicon Wafer 10
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Mon New Resident 36
News More immigrants coming to Atlantic Canada, but ... Mon same gone on be4 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,017,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC