Canadian filmmakers choose potential candidates for new Heritage Minutes
Organizers behind Canada's Heritage Minutes are asking filmmakers to draft up their best proposals for new additions to the series on key moments or figures in the country's history. Historica Canada says they'll produce two new one-minute films this year that join recent additions like the stories of Viola Desmond and Chanie Wenjack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|2 hr
|New Resident
|36
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|4 hr
|Snowden
|7
|More immigrants coming to Atlantic Canada, but ...
|9 hr
|same gone on be4
|1
|Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ...
|9 hr
|lotsa cash wasted...
|1
|Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P...
|11 hr
|walter
|1
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|11 hr
|PILASTER PIN-UPS
|6
|Trudeau will not stop on P.E.I. for his trip ea...
|12 hr
|Galen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC