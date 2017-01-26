Canadian dual citizens unaffected by ...

Canadian dual citizens unaffected by U.S. ban on travel from 7 countries: Ottawa

The Trudeau government has received assurances that Canadian passport holders will not be caught up in an American travel ban that has barred citizens of seven countries from entering the United States. An email from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office late Saturday said the U.S. has given assurances that Canadians with dual citizenship will not be turned away at the border.

Chicago, IL

