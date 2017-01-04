Canadian bishop who opposed LGBTQ sch...

Canadian bishop who opposed LGBTQ school rules steps down

Pope Francis has accepted the early resignation of a Canadian bishop who came under fire in Calgary for opposing LGBTQ guidelines for public schools. The Vatican's one-sentence announcement Wednesday about Bishop Frederick Henry's departure made no mention of the controversy in Canada.

