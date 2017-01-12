Canadian 911 services need a big upgr...

Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC hears

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

It's going to take a lot more than new regulations to allow all Canadians to send urgent, life-and-death text and video messages to emergency call centres, say advocates of so-called next-generation 911 services. Organizations, including the Canadian Interoperability Technology Interest Group, say a hearing this week by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission into expanding 911 service across the country is just the beginning of what's needed to upgrade services to take advantage of new technologies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 10 min Seth 35
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 1 hr Snowden 7
News More immigrants coming to Atlantic Canada, but ... 6 hr same gone on be4 1
News Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P... 8 hr walter 1
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada 8 hr PILASTER PIN-UPS 6
News Trudeau will not stop on P.E.I. for his trip ea... 8 hr Galen 1
News FEATURE-Surge of African migrants brave Latin A... 9 hr tomin cali 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,042 • Total comments across all topics: 277,970,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC