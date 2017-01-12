Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC hears
It's going to take a lot more than new regulations to allow all Canadians to send urgent, life-and-death text and video messages to emergency call centres, say advocates of so-called next-generation 911 services. Organizations, including the Canadian Interoperability Technology Interest Group, say a hearing this week by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission into expanding 911 service across the country is just the beginning of what's needed to upgrade services to take advantage of new technologies.
