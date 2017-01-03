Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks co...

Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks cost drivers 11.5M hours in delays each year

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The News

A new report suggests some of Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks are serious enough to compare with those in major American cities like New York and Los Angeles. The report commissioned by the Canadian Automobile Association found that the most consistently congested stretch of highway in the country, a portion of Highway 401 running through central Toronto, is the ninth most clogged artery in Canada and the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... 3 hr Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Federal government needs help tackling cyberthr... 5 hr Mario 1
News Worst highway bottlenecks, according to CAA 5 hr MPs MPPs no care 1
News Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test Tue PET 1
News Canadian ports anticipate higher cargo volume s... Tue Sea 1
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... Mon help on way 3
News Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea... Mon Walter 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,582 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,397

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC