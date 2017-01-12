Canada's party for Trump: Poutine, sa...

Canada's party for Trump: Poutine, salmon, and a reduced bill for taxpayers

Western Star

As the Canadian government prepares its quadrennial U.S. presidential inauguration bash at its embassy on Pennsylvania Avenue, this year's menu plans include poutine, salmon, beef, tourtiere - and a reduced bill for taxpayers. The government hopes to have companies foot the full cost for this year's festivities, unlike in 2013, when sponsors covered three-quarters of the cost and taxpayers paid the remaining $44,096, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act.

