Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by ...

Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large number of sea creatures washed up dead

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Toronto, Jan. 2 : Thousands of dead herring, starfish, lobster, crabs and one whale mysteriously washed up dead on some Nova Scotia beaches over the past few weeks, media reports said. Tests by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and by Federal scientists for dissolved oxygen, salinity, temperature, disease, parasites or toxins were found to be negative and failed to determine factors that were fatal to the sea life, CBC News reports said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests 55 min Yogi 1
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 1 hr Fed Up Yet eh 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 5 hr 24or6to4 3
News Trudeau holidays in another country as Canada b... Mon Nick 1
News Happy New Year from the Prime Minister Sun Leaf 1
News Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ... Sat Dont drink and drive 1
News Calgary police arrest pilot accused of being im... Sat Dont drink and drive 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,562 • Total comments across all topics: 277,571,012

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC