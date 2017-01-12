Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a ...

Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talent for mass public education

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Prophet, alarmist, doom-crier, clueless, rude, politically correct, a Canadian saint, a wealthy hypocrite, and Canada's environmental conscience. The one thing David Suzuki hasn't been called is dull.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada 10 min William 2
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 1 hr MrDelpaso 12
News Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko 5 hr many roads still bad 1
News MP answers questions from community 5 hr Torys no better 1
News Wettest, snowiest December in Muskoka in decade... 5 hr Frosty 1
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... 5 hr PET 1
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 6 hr Le Jimbo 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,781 • Total comments across all topics: 277,933,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC