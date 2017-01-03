Calgary ice canoe team plunges into training on the Bow River
It was - 16 C Saturday morning but with a wind chill, it felt more like - 25 C and all you could see on the Bow River was steam rising and a few Canada geese. The sole sign of life on the pathway near Fort Calgary was an occasional jogger, that is until, Calgary's ice canoe team showed up.
