Calgary ice canoe team plunges into t...

Calgary ice canoe team plunges into training on the Bow River

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

It was - 16 C Saturday morning but with a wind chill, it felt more like - 25 C and all you could see on the Bow River was steam rising and a few Canada geese. The sole sign of life on the pathway near Fort Calgary was an occasional jogger, that is until, Calgary's ice canoe team showed up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Sat Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Sat Rosarito chick 39
News Canadians reported safe after Florida airport s... Sat Northern wall 3
News Trudeau aims to connect with Canadians in coffe... Fri woolybacks vs sco... 1
News Read This Before You Follow Through On Those Pl... Fri berklee 2
News Dissent-and support-grows in Kellie Leitch's ri... Fri sad state of affairs 1
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... Fri sad state of affairs 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,307 • Total comments across all topics: 277,735,370

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC