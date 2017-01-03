Bubble Guppies to kick off Canadian tour in Wheat City
Bubble Guppies Live! Ready to Rock will be stopping in Brandon on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium. It will be the show's first stop on a three-month tour across Canada.
