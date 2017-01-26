Bring your own containers: Low- and z...

Bring your own containers: Low- and zero-waste food stores try to go green

Crystal Lehky stocks about 200 items in an unpackaged format in her Green Zero Waste Grocery store on Salt Spring Island, which has been open for about nine months. Everything in her low-impact store is grown or manufactured in Canada with the least possible chemical process.

