Big White to host Pride celebration
Big White will host the inaugura Peak Pride celebration this spring, from April 7 to 9, 2017, an event that will celebrate self-expression and community, with a full line-up of events covering everything from family-friendly activities to high-voltage nightlife with top tier talent. Kelowna locals Dustyn Baulkham and Peter Breeze are co-producers of the festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kelowna Capital News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|10 hr
|Arian
|2
|Mexico Makes MOVES At Border To Sabotage Presid...
|16 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|19 hr
|Northern fence
|2
|Louis Kamookak: how Inuit knowledge led the way...
|Fri
|Ben
|1
|Trudeau urges mayors to keep close ties with Am...
|Fri
|Ben
|1
|Conservative leadership candidates square off a...
|Fri
|doomedtrump
|3
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Fri
|Tony Montana
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC