Back-to-back shootings shake Mexico's...

Back-to-back shootings shake Mexico's tourism jewels

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Soldiers walk inside Plaza Las Americas mall following reports of gunfire in Cancun, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Gunmen attacked the state prosecutor's office in this Caribbean resort city Tuesday, ratcheting up tensions just a day after a deadly shooting at a music festival in a nearby town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... 1 hr dave 10
News Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She... 6 hr pET 1
News 'The Bachelor Canada': Open casting calls annou... 6 hr Silk Road eh 1
News Canadian travellers appear undeterred by fatal ... 6 hr will get worse 1
News B.C.-Kinder Morgan revenue-sharing deal tears C... 6 hr Fiberals in Ont d... 1
News Breakfast with the Tories: Chris Alexander lear... 18 hr PAY for PLAY 1
News Researchers to look at ways of mitigating impac... Tue Salty 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,837 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC