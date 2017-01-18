B.C. set record for drug overdose deaths last year, appeals for federal help
More than 900 people died in British Columbia last year from illicit drug overdoses, but the provincial health minister says the toll could have been far higher and he warned the federal government Wednesday the epidemic is spreading across Canada. The arrival of the powerful opioid fentanyl pushed the provincial death toll to a new peak of 914 overdose deaths in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Businessman Kevin O'Leary to run for Conservati...
|4 min
|OLeary a Tool
|1
|Conservative leadership candidates square off a...
|19 min
|citizen
|1
|Trump uncertainty may be 'golden moment' for Ca...
|4 hr
|citizen
|1
|B.C.-Kinder Morgan revenue-sharing deal tears C...
|4 hr
|citizen
|2
|Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She...
|6 hr
|Not the best 2
|2
|U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf...
|7 hr
|Vineyards
|1
|A selection of quotes from Conservative leaders...
|7 hr
|Kevin No Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC