B.C. set record for drug overdose dea...

B.C. set record for drug overdose deaths last year, appeals for federal help

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

More than 900 people died in British Columbia last year from illicit drug overdoses, but the provincial health minister says the toll could have been far higher and he warned the federal government Wednesday the epidemic is spreading across Canada. The arrival of the powerful opioid fentanyl pushed the provincial death toll to a new peak of 914 overdose deaths in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Businessman Kevin O'Leary to run for Conservati... 4 min OLeary a Tool 1
News Conservative leadership candidates square off a... 19 min citizen 1
News Trump uncertainty may be 'golden moment' for Ca... 4 hr citizen 1
News B.C.-Kinder Morgan revenue-sharing deal tears C... 4 hr citizen 2
News Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She... 6 hr Not the best 2 2
News U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf... 7 hr Vineyards 1
News A selection of quotes from Conservative leaders... 7 hr Kevin No Trump 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,629 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC