B.C.-Kinder Morgan revenue-sharing de...

B.C.-Kinder Morgan revenue-sharing deal tears Canada's national fabric: expert

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

A revenue-sharing agreement that helped convince British Columbia to support the $6.8 billion Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion threatens to tear the fabric of country, says a resource policy expert. The agreement with Kinder Morgan gives the province as much as $1 billion over 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... 5 min ASKING 5
News Breakfast with the Tories: Chris Alexander lear... 29 min PAY for PLAY 1
News Researchers to look at ways of mitigating impac... 10 hr Salty 1
News Canada's party for Trump: Poutine, salmon, and ... 13 hr meanwhilw 1
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 22 hr Wholly Silicon Wafer 10
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Mon New Resident 36
News More immigrants coming to Atlantic Canada, but ... Mon same gone on be4 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,914 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC