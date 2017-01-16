At least four dead, 12 hurt in gun fi...

At least four dead, 12 hurt in gun fight at Mexico music festival - organizers

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

At least four people were killed and 12 were injured early on Monday when a gunman opened fire outside the Blue Parrot nightclub in Mexico's Playa del Carmen resort during the BPM electronic music festival, organizers said in a statement. The shooting represents a blow to Mexico's tourism industry, which has been one of the few bright spots in the economy thanks to a weak peso exchange rate.

