At Least Five Dead After Shooting at Electronic Music Festival in Mexico

A lone shooter fired on a crowd at an electronic dance music festival in Mexico early Monday, leaving at least five people dead and at least a dozen more injured, according to a statement released by festival organizers. The rampage occurred inside the Blue Parrot nighclub in Playa del Carmen at about 2:30 a.m. local time, according to a statement by the attorney general of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.