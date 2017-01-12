At Least Five Dead After Shooting at ...

At Least Five Dead After Shooting at Electronic Music Festival in Mexico

Read more: KXRO radio

A lone shooter fired on a crowd at an electronic dance music festival in Mexico early Monday, leaving at least five people dead and at least a dozen more injured, according to a statement released by festival organizers. The rampage occurred inside the Blue Parrot nighclub in Playa del Carmen at about 2:30 a.m. local time, according to a statement by the attorney general of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 35,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,975,678

