Alberta judge upholds right of city t...

Alberta judge upholds right of city to reject graphic anti-abortion ad on buses

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

An abortion rights group is hailing a court ruling that says a city in northwest Alberta has the legal right to refuse to run a graphic anti-abortion ad on its transit buses. The ad proposed by the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform included pictures of fetuses and the words "Abortion kills children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... 1 hr Mom 1
News BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests 8 hr Yogi 1
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 9 hr Fed Up Yet eh 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 13 hr 24or6to4 3
News Trudeau holidays in another country as Canada b... Mon Nick 1
News Happy New Year from the Prime Minister Sun Leaf 1
News Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ... Dec 31 Dont drink and drive 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,804 • Total comments across all topics: 277,583,042

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC