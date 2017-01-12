Aga Khan vacation, cost of living que...

Aga Khan vacation, cost of living questions dog PM during Day 2 of Trudeau Tour

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

Justin Trudeau's campaign-style outreach tour offered no respite Friday from questions about his family vacation with the Aga Khan - nor the priorities of ordinary Canadians, from soaring hydro bills to carbon taxes to Donald Trump. Trudeau continued to defend himself from critics assailing his use of a private helicopter belonging to the wealthy spiritual leader, even though the federal Conflict of Interest Act expressly forbids such perks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe... 2 hr Town got Hush cash 1
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada 22 hr NOT ENOUGH 1
News The spy named Gideon: New book tells story of R... Fri what to tell them 1
News Winter-weary rejoice: Climatologist says more w... Fri Pearl 1
News U.S. dairy groups urge Trump to set his sights ... Fri is more trouble c... 1
News Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int... Fri off 2 press plates 1
News TVO's $2M donation a rare gift for Canada's str... Thu TVO 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,770 • Total comments across all topics: 277,898,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC