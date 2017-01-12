Aga Khan vacation, cost of living questions dog PM during Day 2 of Trudeau Tour
Justin Trudeau's campaign-style outreach tour offered no respite Friday from questions about his family vacation with the Aga Khan - nor the priorities of ordinary Canadians, from soaring hydro bills to carbon taxes to Donald Trump. Trudeau continued to defend himself from critics assailing his use of a private helicopter belonging to the wealthy spiritual leader, even though the federal Conflict of Interest Act expressly forbids such perks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe...
|2 hr
|Town got Hush cash
|1
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|22 hr
|NOT ENOUGH
|1
|The spy named Gideon: New book tells story of R...
|Fri
|what to tell them
|1
|Winter-weary rejoice: Climatologist says more w...
|Fri
|Pearl
|1
|U.S. dairy groups urge Trump to set his sights ...
|Fri
|is more trouble c...
|1
|Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int...
|Fri
|off 2 press plates
|1
|TVO's $2M donation a rare gift for Canada's str...
|Thu
|TVO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC