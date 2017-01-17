After weeks of pain at the pump, Mexicans are seeing effects...
While the protests in Mexico against the country's fuel price hikes have pulled back from the extremes seen earlier this month , demonstrations have continued in recent days . The prices increases, between 14% and 20% for gasoline and diesel , have animated public anger in Mexico in a way that previous unpopular policies haven't, and as those hikes begin to push other prices up, that frustration looks set to endure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|4 hr
|Northern fence
|4
|Jay Baruchel's 'Man Seeking Woman' goes in new ...
|6 hr
|Erin
|1
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|7 hr
|Erin
|1
|Nova Scotia's offshore oil dream awaits better ...
|7 hr
|Erin
|1
|Canadians expected to rally
|7 hr
|Erin
|1
|Trump uncertainty may be 'golden moment' for Ca...
|15 hr
|citizen
|1
|B.C.-Kinder Morgan revenue-sharing deal tears C...
|15 hr
|citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC