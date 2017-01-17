After weeks of pain at the pump, Mexi...

After weeks of pain at the pump, Mexicans are seeing effects...

Read more: Albany Times Union

While the protests in Mexico against the country's fuel price hikes have pulled back from the extremes seen earlier this month , demonstrations have continued in recent days . The prices increases, between 14% and 20% for gasoline and diesel , have animated public anger in Mexico in a way that previous unpopular policies haven't, and as those hikes begin to push other prices up, that frustration looks set to endure.

