Accused murderer called himself 'bon garcon' hours after Brandon Volpi slaying
Nothing seemed out of the ordinary for Sarah Tahan the morning of June 7, 2014 when she texted her prom date, Devontay Hackett, asking for photos of their night together in downtown Ottawa. She had heard about a fight outside Les Suites Hotel the night before when students from a number of high schools stayed for after-prom celebrations, but in her jovial text message exchange with the St. Pius High School grad he assured her everything was all right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|4 hr
|Northern fence
|2
|Louis Kamookak: how Inuit knowledge led the way...
|13 hr
|Ben
|1
|Trudeau urges mayors to keep close ties with Am...
|17 hr
|Ben
|1
|Conservative leadership candidates square off a...
|20 hr
|doomedtrump
|3
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|23 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Fri
|Tony Montana
|15
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Fri
|Northern fence
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC