Accused in December 31 drug bust named
Marie Police Service conducted a vehicle stop as a result of a 4 month long drug investigation. That vehicle stop lead to the execution of 2 Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Search Warrants that were executed in the East End of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minimum wage neither hand up nor handout
|1 hr
|The Dominant Post...
|3
|Pilot facing impaired charges 'the worst I have...
|4 hr
|Scare Canada
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|15 hr
|Mom
|1
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|22 hr
|Yogi
|1
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|23 hr
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Tue
|24or6to4
|3
|Trudeau holidays in another country as Canada b...
|Mon
|Nick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC