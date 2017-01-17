'A life of crime, violence and death'...

'A life of crime, violence and death': U.S. wants $14 billion...

Saying they were bringing the world's most notorious drug lord to justice, U.S. prosecutors on Friday described Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman as the murderous architect of a 3-decade-long web of violence, corruption and drug addiction and announced they were seeking a $14 billion forfeiture from him. Extradited Thursday from Mexico, prosecutors have sought to bring Guzman to a U.S. court for years while he made brazen prison escapes and spent years on the run in Mexico.

