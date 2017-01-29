5 reported dead in mosque shooting

At least five people have been killed and several others were injured after shots were fired in a Quebec City mosque Sunday night. The president of the mosque told the Montreal Gazette he received a call around 8 p.m. saying there had been a shooting.

