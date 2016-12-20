With blueprints done, Notley set to take hammer, saw to Alberta economy in 2017
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley gestures during an interview in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday December 6, 2016. The blueprints are completed, so Alberta Premier Rachel Notley will begin hammering and sawing away at Alberta's energy base and economy in the coming year, in some cases stripping it down to the studs."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|3 hr
|POSTMORTEMEDIA
|1
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|4 hr
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison in...
|4 hr
|Pip in Lock-Up
|2
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Thu
|Pete
|1
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|Thu
|Globe
|1
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Thu
|BTU
|1
|From floods to drought - weird, wild, and wacky...
|Wed
|Christian Taliban
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC