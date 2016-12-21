Winter storm warning: Hazardous conditions, 75 km/h wind gusts
Environment Canada's winter storm warning, updated at 3:41 a.m. Christmas morning, is still in effect for Thunder Bay and surrounding areas. Hazardous winter conditions are expected.
