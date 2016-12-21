Winter storm warning: Hazardous condi...

Winter storm warning: Hazardous conditions, 75 km/h wind gusts

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Environment Canada's winter storm warning, updated at 3:41 a.m. Christmas morning, is still in effect for Thunder Bay and surrounding areas. Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... 1 min lucky they alive 1
News A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After... 18 hr Sparkz248 2
News Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o... 18 hr rogerjulian 1
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... Sat CBC Grey News at 11 4
News Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun... Sat We need Darth 2
News Editorial: Naughty and nice Sat Santa I can xplain 1
News Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons... Dec 23 gwww 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,994 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,139

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC