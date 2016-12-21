'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women join march on Washington, D.C.
Before this year's American election, Tina Woodland had never protested anything in her life. But when she heard that thousands of women were planning to march on the U.S. capital the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, the Yukon resident knew she had to join in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ...
|4 hr
|Dont drink and drive
|1
|Calgary police arrest pilot accused of being im...
|4 hr
|Dont drink and drive
|1
|College in Canada? After Trump's win, more stud...
|20 hr
|Paul
|1
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|Sat
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o...
|Fri
|Stop Statism
|2
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Fri
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison in...
|Fri
|Pip in Lock-Up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC