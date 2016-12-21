Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower M...

Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Chilliwack Progress

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures to remain above the freezing mark for the Lower Mainland and coastal communities as far north as Prince Rupert for the remainder of the week. But further inland, snowfall warnings are still in effect with up to 30 centimetres forecast for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, while wind warnings have been posted for the central coast and parts of Vancouver Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chilliwack Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... 3 hr Devin Schumacher 5
News Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale 7 hr FILMON Privateere... 1
News Netflix, CraveTV, Amazon and Canada's changing ... Wed hope 1
News Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian... Tue Crazy 1
News Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15) Tue Come4It 2
News Truth and reconciliation centre in Winnipeg to ... Tue Residential Schooled 19
News Huron Carole gets audiences into the Christmas ... Tue Residential Schooled 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,549 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,030

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC