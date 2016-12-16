Wanted murder witness arrested at Ottawa airport
Ottawa police had been asking for the public's assistance in locating two witnesses. Ali Abdul-Hussein, 28, left, has now been apprehended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|9 hr
|Jayhawker
|7
|Canadian Government Makes 50 Mbps the New Broad...
|17 hr
|lucky 2 get 5 down
|1
|Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12)
|Tue
|OPP traffic crazy...
|3
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Tue
|Sir Real
|1
|Well-known Sault man reflects on life in Ottawa
|Mon
|MPPs eh
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Mon
|lucky they alive
|1
|Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o...
|Dec 25
|rogerjulian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC