Video: Man trampled to death by horse...

Video: Man trampled to death by horse at viral Mexican

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

According to Mexican media outlet Horacero, the man was the leader of a group called the "Coyotes Negros" and was hit by his own horse. The race's winner would be awarded 10,000 pesos, or about $500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas... 23 min BTU 1
News From floods to drought - weird, wild, and wacky... 12 hr Christian Taliban 3
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... 18 hr Catch5623 8
News Canadian Government Makes 50 Mbps the New Broad... Tue lucky 2 get 5 down 1
News Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12) Tue OPP traffic crazy... 3
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Tue Sir Real 1
News Well-known Sault man reflects on life in Ottawa Mon MPPs eh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,461 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,367

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC