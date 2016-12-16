Urging MP Cooper to be constructive
I am disappointed that our Liberal government has decided not to support Bill S-217, the reincarnation of Brent Rathgeber's Wynn's Law. I'm equally disappointed that our MP appears to be putting partisan politics ahead of a need to work with Liberals and the more supportive NDP, to address concerns about the potential impact on the bail process that this law might have.
