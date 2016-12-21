Trudeau says judge pan-Canadian clima...

Trudeau says judge pan-Canadian climate plan on emissions trend line in 2019

Barriere Star Journal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his pan-Canadian climate plan can be considered a bust if it fails to put Canada on track to meeting its international, 2030 emission-cutting targets. In a year-end, roundtable interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau said Canadian voters in 2019 can assess his signature policy's success or failure by looking at the country's greenhouse gas emissions trajectory.

