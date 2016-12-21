Throat singer, children's storyteller, among new Order of Canada recipients
As Canada enters a year marked by national birthday celebrations and the beginnings of an inquiry into the country's past, sordid treatment of its indigenous peoples, Nunavut-based throat singer Tanya Tagaq Gillis hopes her music will open minds and lead to change. So far, though, she's been confronted by some closed ones - people who send her hate mail over how her art form breaks from tradition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|1 hr
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o...
|13 hr
|Stop Statism
|2
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|21 hr
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison in...
|21 hr
|Pip in Lock-Up
|2
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Thu
|Pete
|1
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|Thu
|Globe
|1
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Thu
|BTU
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC