Throat singer, children's storyteller...

Throat singer, children's storyteller, among new Order of Canada recipients

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

As Canada enters a year marked by national birthday celebrations and the beginnings of an inquiry into the country's past, sordid treatment of its indigenous peoples, Nunavut-based throat singer Tanya Tagaq Gillis hopes her music will open minds and lead to change. So far, though, she's been confronted by some closed ones - people who send her hate mail over how her art form breaks from tradition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history... 1 hr Spruce Goose Grover 5
News Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o... 13 hr Stop Statism 2
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording 21 hr JTF in Leduc 1
News Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison in... 21 hr Pip in Lock-Up 2
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... Thu Pete 1
News Specialty wood industry reaches out to world Thu Globe 1
News Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas... Thu BTU 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,479,213

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC