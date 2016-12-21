Three former military members launch ...

Three former military members launch suit alleging systemic racism in Forces

Three former members of the Canadian Forces have filed a proposed class action lawsuit against the military, alleging they suffered systemic racism and harassment that were tolerated by their superior officers. The case was filed in Federal Court in Halifax by Marc Frenette, Wallace Fowler and Jean-Pierre Robillard on Dec. 14. Frenette, a 39-year-old from Ontario, claims his career in aircraft maintenance was going well until colleagues discovered he is aboriginal, which provoked a series of racial slurs, rejected requests for leave and training, physical abuse and insults about his heritage.

Chicago, IL

